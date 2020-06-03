Don M. Fleming
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loop, Texas- Graveside services for Don M. Fleming ,90, of Loop, Texas will be Thursday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at the Loop Cemetery. Larry Roberts will be officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves, Texas.

Don was born August 12, 1930 in Lamesa, Texas to C. E. Fleming and Jessie Mae Fleming of Loop, Texas. He passed away on May 31, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Don graduated from Abilene Christian High School and was a graduate of Abilene Christian University. Following his graduation from college, he joined the Air Force and served from 1950 to 1954. In 1953 he married Doris G. Gorby of Brownfield, Texas the mother of his children.

Don was a member of the Church f Christ at Loop, Texas. In 1984 he married Mary Draper Brecheen of Abilene, Texas and moved to Seminole, Texas. He lived a full life as a crop duster, a preacher, a truck driver, a song leader, a farmer, and a business owner.

Don is survived by his kids, son Marshall Fleming and his wife Sandra of Midland, daughters Paula Oswalt and her husband Charles of Wolfforth, Claren Nesbitt of Lubbock, and Terri McClure and her husband Ray of Lubbock. Six grandchildren Shad Fleming of Cuero, Cody Fleming of Midland, Katie Guzman of Ropesville, Clayton Oswalt of Ropesville, Kristi Karr of Oklahoma, Koby Patterson of Oklahoma, Michael Winsor of Oklahoma and Jason Winsor of Lubbock and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jodie Langford, Cole Brecheen, and John Brecheen together with their families.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris G. Gorby, his parents C.E. Fleming, Jessie Mae Fleming, his brother Bob Fleming, his sister Ruby Fleming, and his second wife Mary Draper Brecheen Fleming.

The family request memorials in lieu of flowers be made to Medina Children's Home (213000 State Hwy. 6 North-Medina, Texas 78055 or New Mexico Christian Children's Home (1356 NM 236 Portales, New Mexico 88130).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gaines County Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved