Loop, Texas- Graveside services for Don M. Fleming ,90, of Loop, Texas will be Thursday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at the Loop Cemetery. Larry Roberts will be officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves, Texas.Don was born August 12, 1930 in Lamesa, Texas to C. E. Fleming and Jessie Mae Fleming of Loop, Texas. He passed away on May 31, 2020, after a lengthy illness.Don graduated from Abilene Christian High School and was a graduate of Abilene Christian University. Following his graduation from college, he joined the Air Force and served from 1950 to 1954. In 1953 he married Doris G. Gorby of Brownfield, Texas the mother of his children.Don was a member of the Church f Christ at Loop, Texas. In 1984 he married Mary Draper Brecheen of Abilene, Texas and moved to Seminole, Texas. He lived a full life as a crop duster, a preacher, a truck driver, a song leader, a farmer, and a business owner.Don is survived by his kids, son Marshall Fleming and his wife Sandra of Midland, daughters Paula Oswalt and her husband Charles of Wolfforth, Claren Nesbitt of Lubbock, and Terri McClure and her husband Ray of Lubbock. Six grandchildren Shad Fleming of Cuero, Cody Fleming of Midland, Katie Guzman of Ropesville, Clayton Oswalt of Ropesville, Kristi Karr of Oklahoma, Koby Patterson of Oklahoma, Michael Winsor of Oklahoma and Jason Winsor of Lubbock and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jodie Langford, Cole Brecheen, and John Brecheen together with their families.He was preceded in death by his first wife Doris G. Gorby, his parents C.E. Fleming, Jessie Mae Fleming, his brother Bob Fleming, his sister Ruby Fleming, and his second wife Mary Draper Brecheen Fleming.The family request memorials in lieu of flowers be made to Medina Children's Home (213000 State Hwy. 6 North-Medina, Texas 78055 or New Mexico Christian Children's Home (1356 NM 236 Portales, New Mexico 88130).