|
|
Muleshoe, Texas- Church service for Don McGuire, age 88, of Muleshoe, TX, is scheduled for 3:00 PM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Muleshoe Church of Christ with Mike McDonald of Lubbock, TX and Gary Hooten of Muleshoe officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Don died Saturday, December 28 in Muleshoe. He was born November 1, 1931 in Lubbock County, TX to William Martin and Audrey Edna (Griffith) McGuire. He married Jo Ann Beaver in Hobbs, NM on January 28, 1955.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War beginning February 27, 1953. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant on December 22, 1954. Don graduated from Abernathy High School in 1951. He farmed and raised his children near Muleshoe and Clay's Corner areas. Don enjoyed fishing and fishing trips, mainly to Del Rio, Texas with his granddad, dad, uncles, his brother and sister-in-law, and of course his wife. He loved being a farmer. Don was a member of Muleshoe Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; and his sister-in-law, Francis McGuire.
Don is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; his son Marty McGuire and his wife, Donna of Lazbuddie, TX; his daughter, Diane Saylor and her husband, John of Muleshoe, TX; his sister, Carolyn Woods of Lubbock, TX; his brother, Derl McGuire of County Line, TX; his 7 grandchildren, Ray Haseloff, Amy Roach, Rhae Hardin, Shae Wainwright, Blair Ocarsson; Ryan Saylor and Megan Jones; and his 18 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM, 88130 or the West Texas , 110 Mesa Park Dr, Ste 250, El Paso, TX, 79912. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019