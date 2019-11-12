|
Lubbock- Donald was born August 17, 1942 to Clifton and Lillie Mae Johnson. Donald passed away at Covenant Health Hospital on November 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Donald married his loving spouse Mary J Bell on November 15, 1960 of which he called Honey Bunny. Donald started Great Plains Steel of Lubbock, TX on December 2. 1991, along with his co-owners Tom Baker and the late John Whitney. He was very proud of his employees and referred to them as his second family. He maintained a devotion to his family. He was the most loving and devoted Husband, Dad and Popsie, in the world. Donald had a true compassion for classic cars where he was a member of Caprock Classic Cars and Wolves Classic Cars. He also loved fishing. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Lillie Mae Johnson, his son; Donnie (Bubba) Johnson, two Brothers Kenneth Johnson, Bobby Johnson. Don is survived by his wife; Mary J Johnson, one daughter Melody (Abel) Melendez of Lubbock, two granddaughters; Christina (George) Thompson (Lubbock), Priscilla Nicole Randell (Lubbock) six grandchildren; Devan Thompson, Mariah Thompson, Preston Wampler, Hunter Wampler, Dillon Randell and Peyton Randell. One Sister; Wanda Long; one Aunt; Ruth Dillon and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heights Fellowship Church of Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Heights Fellowship with Pastor Mike Martindale officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019