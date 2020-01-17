Home

Rosary
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Slaton Apostolic Church
Slaton, TX
Don Roman Santos


1979 - 2020
Don Roman Santos Obituary
Slaton- 40, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Slaton Apostolic Church, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held today at 7 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Don was born to Noel and Mary Olga Santos on March 31, 1979.He graduated from Roosevelt High School. He loved to watch home videos. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Mary Olga Santos; four sisters, Maria Adams, Erma Linda Rodriquez, Esmeralda Santos and Ashley Chapa; two brothers, Ramiro Santos and Patricio Vela; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
