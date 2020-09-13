1/1
Don Wickard
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- Services for Don Wickard, age 76 of Lubbock, Texas, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Broadway Church of Christ. He passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief illness.

Don was born on June 15, 1944, in Clovis, New Mexico. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1962. Don attended Eastern University, receiving an undergraduate degree in Music Education and a Master's of Administrative Education. Upon graduation, Don accepted the head band director position at Crosbyton High School. After one year, Don accepted a position with Texas Tech University's Office of the Registrar. After 39 years of service with Texas Tech, Don retired as Registrar in 2008. While serving as Registrar, he was a member of many national and state Associations of Collegiate Registrars & Admissions officers. Don was a man of strong faith, character, and cherished his family. His love was deep, wide, and devoted, and his love always was supportive and encouraging. He took great delight in music. Being a trumpet himself and a member of his high school and college bands, he loved to support his kids in their band and choir programs. Don was a big supporter of Texas Tech University. He loved Lady Raider Basketball, and the Goin Band was always a favorite as well! Don had great respect for his staff in the Registrars Office, and he truly loved helping students achieve their goals. Don received the Top Techsan Award; his kindness and integrity were appreciated by all who knew him.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Orpha Wickard, his dad Arthur Wickard and his brother Paschall Wickard.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years Donna Wickard, son Greg Wickard and wife Michelle, daughter Wendy Britton and husband Jack and daughter Allyson Sherrill and husband Brian and grandchildren. He is also survived by a large loving family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to The Children's Home of Lubbock, Texas, and the Don Wickard Goin Band Music Education Memorial Scholarship at Texas Tech University. All funds should be labeled for Don Wickard and can be sent to the Texas Tech Foundation PO Box 45025 Lubbock, Texas 79409-5025 via mail or call 806-742-1520 for phone and online donations.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Broadway Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
