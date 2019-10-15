|
Lubbock- Donal M Turner, age 91, died on Saturday October 12, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born on March 23, 1928 in Humphreys, Oklahoma to Charlie and Alta Turner. Don grew up farming and playing Baseball. He was a member of the Altus American Legion Team and later inducted into the Hall of Fame. He received a Baseball Scholarship to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma where he played 1 year before enlisting in the US Army during WWII. Upon returning after the war he met and married Patsy Hawkins in 1949. They moved to Lubbock where he went right to work for Southwestern Public Service in the Storeroom. He worked his way up to Electrical Engineer then to Power Sales. Don and Pat raised two daughters together and were members of Broadway Church of Christ. Don lost Patsy October 9, 2007 and then married Jobeth Smith in January 2009. Don is survived by his wife Jobeth Smith Turner; daughters, Vicki Clary and husband Joel and Darla Fagan and husband Ron all of Lubbock; grandchildren Jason Beesinger, Brent Beesinger and wife Haley, Beth Stallings and husband Chad and Jennifer Oliver and husband Jared all of Lubbock; Brett Fagan and wife Rebecca of Wylie and Lindsey Clary of McKinney; and great grandchildren Madison, Rylan, Reid, Casen, Dakota, Brayden and Teagan. Services will be held at the Quaker Avenue Church of Christ located at 1701 Quaker Avenue, Lubbock on Friday October 18. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm with Memorial Service beginning at 2 pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019