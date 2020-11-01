Lubbock- DONALD BERT EWING
Born March 11, 1929 to Delbert and Bertha Mae Goodrick Ewing in Muscatine, Iowa. He was raised and attended Muscatine High School. In April, 1946 he entered the US Army Airforce and served in the occupational forces in Nagoya Japan, and was honorably discharged in August, 1947. On July 4, 1948, he married his wife, Della Pauline Hutchinson, and they were married 72 years. He raised his family in Moline, Illinois. They had 10 children, 6 boys with the first name of Donald and 4 girls: D. Chris, D. Jay, D. Lantz, Laura Ewing-Truelock, D. Dana Ewing, Donna Diane Yeates, D. David Rawlings, Rebecca Lynn McDonald, D. Mark, Mary Elizabeth Farber. Donald worked at Alcoa 43 years and retired in May, 1992. He attended the assemblies of The Congregation Yahweh and believed in the Scriptures as inspired by Yahweh and in His Son, Yahshua. Donald and his wife Della moved to Lubbock, Texas July 15, 2000 to live with their daughter Laura and son-in-law Jess to care for their granddaughter Kaci B. Truelock. He was preceded in death by both parents and sons Donald David, Donald Mark and Donald Chris Ewing. He is survived by his wife Della and 7 children, Jay and wife, Barb; Lantz and wife, Judy; Laura and husband, Jess; Dana; Diane and husband, Scott; Becky; Mary and husband, Jason. He has 30 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Donald Bert Ewing was 91 years old. He lived a good long life and is now at peace, waiting for the last trumpet to sound and to be raised up to reign with Yahweh and Yahshua forever. Services will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 1 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with family to receive friends and relatives beginning 12 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com