Levelland- Services are pending for U.S. Navy Veteran, Mr. Donald Caryl Patton, 97 years of age passed away on Nov. 13th, 2020 in Logan, N.M. He was born on October 26th,1923 in Harrow, Ontario, Canada.



Memorial Services: Will be announced with further notice



He is survived by son Kim and spouse (Deanna) Patton, daughter In law Mrs. Linda Patton, both of Lubbock,



4 grand children, 8 great grand children.



Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland



