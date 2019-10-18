|
Lubbock- Donald Clayton Beatty, Jr., 76, of Lubbock went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Don served 20 years in the Air Force and 20 years in the Postal Service. He was an active member of Southcrest Baptist Church. His wife, Lynda Kay, and the family want to thank the doctors, nursing staff and therapist at Covenant Medical Center, particularly Donald's primary physician Dr. Joshua Hill; and Dr. Shakespeare and the nursing staff in the ICU who provided such attentive and compassionate care in his last days. A Memorial Service will be held at Southcrest Baptist Church on Monday, 21 October at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lubbock chapter of Gideons International, or The Helping Hands Ministry of Southcrest Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019