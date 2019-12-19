|
Tyler- Donald D. Williams went home to be with the Lord his Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a sudden health issue. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 88 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at South Park Baptist Church with a graveside ceremony to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow, TX. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Don was born in Alma, Arkansas to parents Jacob and Camilla Williams in March of 1931. He was the youngest with two siblings Wesly and Geraldine. His family eventually settled in Lubbock Texas while Don served in the US Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he went to work for the Post Office in Lubbock as a Letter Carrier and a Clerk. When carrying mail, he met the love of his life, Ada Mae Landers, at the drug store where she cooked hamburgers for him.
Don married Ada in 1954 and they had 3 children Gary, Teresa, and Judy. While raising three little children and working at the Post Office, Don put himself through school at Texas Technological College earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He became a Certified Public Accountant and got a job with the accounting firm Merriman & Company. Later, he became a partner in that firm. Merriman & Company was purchased by the national firm Peat, Marwick and Mitchell and Don became a partner in that firm. When Don left Peat Marwick, he started his own accounting firm called Williams, McCray, & Ridley. He later established and owned the accounting firm of D. Williams & Company. Don Williams was a very successful accountant specializing in audits.
Don Williams was a successful family man and a faithful servant of the Lord. He was ordained a deacon at South Park Baptist Church where his membership remained. Don was an avid supporter of Texas Tech University always wearing his Tech ring.
Donald D. Williams is survived by his children, Gary Don Williams and wife, Karen of Lubbock; Teresa Lynn Beaty and husband Leslie, of Lubbock; Judy Ann Bruer and husband, Robert of Tyler, TX; niece, Dr. Kimberly Patterson; 3 granddaughters Jessica Chisholm, Amy Smith, and Whitney Mayfield; as well as 2 great-grandchildren Bryson and Isla.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Camilla; siblings Wesly and Geraldine; and lifelong partner and love for 63 years, Ada Mae.
Don was known and loved by so many in Lubbock and surrounding communities. He will be missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019