|
|
Lubbock- Funeral services for Donald Dale Byrd, 66, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Lovington, NM will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Crosswinds Community Church in Hobbs, NM with Jason Byrd and Brad Reimers officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday at Resthaven Cemetery on the Tatum Hwy in Lovington. Arrangements are under the direction of KirbySmith-Rogers Funeral Home. Mr. Byrd was born in Hobbs, NM on April 26, 1953 to John Damon and Atthe (Adams) Byrd and passed away in Lubbock, TX on October 4, 2019. Mr. Byrd was retired from the Lovington School System in 2014, where he had served as an Educator, Principal and teacher for several years. He also graduated from Eastern New Mexico with a Masters in Education Administration. For the last five years he had been a resident of Lubbock. He married Geneva "Neva" Auld in Lovington on February 14, 1975 and they had shared forty four years together. He served in the US Army from January, 1975 until 1978. Donald was also a deacon at Crosswinds Community Church and conducted many Bible Studies. He loved his family and his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers: Eddie Byrd, Charles Byrd, Johnnie Roberts, Jimmie Roberts and Gene Roberts and two sisters: Joann Urich and Joann Byrd.
Surviving him is his wife Neva Byrd of Lubbock, TX; two sons: Brian Byrd and wife La Shawn of Roswell, NM and Jason Byrd & wife Jessica of Argyle, TX and four Grandchildren: Gunnar, Major, Samuel and Jack.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October9, 2019 from 6:00 -7:30 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.kirbysmithrogers.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019