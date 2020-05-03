|
Lubbock- Donald "Edards" Edwards passed away on April 30, 2020. On Monday, May 4, 2020, his family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, under the guidelines of the city officials. We will celebrate his life of 89 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The service will be private, and no guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. The service will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Donald "Edards" Edwards was born on November 26, 1930, to Norman and Margaret Edwards in Topeka, Kansas. Donald married Linda Edwards on May 23, 2009 day, at the South Plains Church of Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Edwards; their children, Craig Edwards and wife, Maggie; Mark Edwards and wife, Pamela; Marsha Rutland and husband, Steve; Eric Edwards and Jon; and Clifton Duncan; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Margaret Edwards, and his stepdaughter, Amber Faye McCoy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020