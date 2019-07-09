Home

Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia, TX 79088
806-995-1701
Donald Eugene Henthorn


1930 - 2019
Donald Eugene Henthorn Obituary
Tulia- Tulia, Texas-Donald Eugene Henthorn, 89 years old, departed this life and into his Savior's arms on July 6, 2019. He was born to Clifford Ray and Edna Pearl Peppard Henthorn on January 8, 1930, in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

He came to Tulia with his mother and siblings at the age of 13. He was employed by Earl Goodman Farm Supply until 14 years of age, when he became a truck driver. After 25 years of driving trucks, he chose to try his hand as a traveling salesman for Diamond Art and Crafts Supply. He had a knack for understanding and knowing what people needed, which gave him a successful career while making many friends along the way. Don married the love of his life, Faye Jennings on December 21,1949, in Portales, New Mexico, and they have resided together in Tulia until his death. He is preceded in death by his daughters: Carol Ann (Henthorn) Pergrem and Pamela (Henthorn) Harrison, two brothers: Joe Henthorn and C.R. Henthorn, two sisters: Gena Fae Hart and Bettie Starnes.

He is survived by his wife: Faye, three sons: Mike Henthorn and wife Donna of Lubbock, TX, Tim Henthorn and wife Suzanne of Fairview, TX and Robert Henthorn and wife Cindy of Chula Vista, CA, his half brother: Jim Moore of Tulia, TX, his half sister: Nancy Riffe of Missouri, 12 grandchildren: Amy Scott, Chad Henthorn, Heather Bourland, Jennifer Askins, Clint Pergrem, Tyler Henthorn, Courtney Holwerda, Jarrad Henthorn, Rachael Smith, Sean Henthorn, Allison Jennings and Stephen Henthorn and 25 great grandchildren.

Donald's funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Charles Davenport officiating and Rev. Matthew Veals assisting. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Tulia, Texas 79088.

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
