Arlington- Donald Franklin Paxton, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Arlington.
Funeral: 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1301 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Don was born on February 5, 1935 in Granite, OK to Edward Bruce Paxton and Addie Lou Hall Paxton. An Arlington resident since 2004, he was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. Don was a former resident of Lubbock and Houston. He retired from the State Comptroller office in Lubbock. He was also a former owner of dry cleaners in Abernathy and Stanford. Don had worked in sales with the World Book Corporation.
He served in outreach ministry for First Church of the Nazarene in Lubbock.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his ten siblings.
Survivors: Wife of 62 years, Shirley King Paxton; daughter, Brenda Leferink and husband, Tom; sons, Mike Paxton and wife, Kerri, Charles "Chuck" Paxton and wife, Teri and James Paxton; grandchildren, Chelsea, Erin, Michael, Derek, Jaime, Connor, Josh, Nikki, Natalie and Blake; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Addelyn, Aiden, Ethan, Emery and Everett.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019