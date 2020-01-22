|
Lubbock- Donald Gene Harwood was born in Bradshaw, TX, June 19, 1942, to Floyd and Leoma Harwood. Don left his earthly home on January 19, 2020. Viewing will be at Combest Funeral Home Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 22, 2020 at Combest Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery in Woodrow, TX. Don came from a large family, with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Don married his high school sweetheart July 15, 1961 in Plainview, TX. Don and Ladell welcomed their first daughter, Beverly, in March 1965 and they completed their family with Becky, in March 1970. He had 6 grandkids and 1 great granddaughter that he loved dearly. Don loved playing his guitar and singing, was an avid fisherman, and he loved to tell stories and his life and his experiences. He was a family man, his family was his greatest blessing. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Ladell of Lubbock; children Beverly and Ricky Willis of Lubbock, Becky and Phillip Scruggs of Lubbock; grandchildren Bradley Willis, Taylor Willis, Chanda and Matt Dawson, and Hailee Taylor; Great granddaughter Preslee Dawson. Sisters Sue Davis, Edna Pyle, C'Ann Creek, and Kay Lynn Creek. He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Leoma Harwood; brothers Derrell Harwood and Ronnie Harwood, and grandson Tyler Willis.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020