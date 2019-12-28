|
Tahoka- Donald Hancock passed away on December 22, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 83 years at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wolfforth United Methodist Church. Friends may share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Donald Hancock was born on December 6, 1936, to Durwood and Flora Hancock in Slaton, Texas. He married Wanda (Joyce) Raymond on June 22, 1957, in Abernathy, Texas. Donald was very well known within the New Home community for his lifelong acts of service, guidance, and betterment of the world around him. He served as an active member of the future Farmers of America, the Cotton Board, the New Home Coop Gin Board, the Plains Cotton Cooperative Oil Mill Executive Board, the New Home ISD Board Member and President, and was named the Lynn County Conservation Farmer of 1986.
Donald came from a background of hard-working cotton farmers; a virtue that he believed in whole-heartedly. He instilled this into his family, as well as the Christian teachings that Christ gave us all. Donald loved his family deeply, and always had their best interests in mind while guiding and teaching them along the way. Donald was a direct and stern man, but he taught many life lessons that touched all those he interacted with. He held a special place in his heart for his beloved wife, each and every family member and his many friends. Aside from the many family adventures he had, Donald also had a deep passion for raising livestock, attending livestock shows with his family, and enjoying the companionship of many dogs at his side. Donald was a man of great character who made many sacrifices and lasting memories for his family. The legacy of Donald Hancock will be remembered and cherished for many generations to come.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda (Joyce) Hancock; son, Dahlen Ken (Jody) Hancock; daughter, Wanda Donette Case; 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Kacy) Hancock; Zachary (Melissa) Walker; Rody Case, Allison Case; great-grandchild, Cora Hancock; and sister, Lee Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood Woodard and Flora Hancock.
The family of Donald Hancock has designated Methodist Children's Home or , for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019