Corsicana - Donald LeRoy Merryfield, passed away in his sleep peacefully during the night of November 29, 2019 at home.
Don was born the son of Vernon and Sylvia Merryfield in Wild Rose, Wisconsin on June 29, 1932. He was born a twin to his sister, Dona.
On July 26, 1952 he married the love of his life Geraldine Mozetic in Milwaukee, and moved to Lubbock in 1964. Don honorably served in U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea. Don and Gerry operated several businesses over the years until Gerry's passing in August of 1997. They were both members of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Don is survived by two sons, Larry and wife Jan of Ward, AK, and Dan and wife Kim of Arlington, TX; three daughters: Dona Townsend of Corsicana, TX, Linda Lorenz and husband Randy of Westphalia, TX, and Marcia Murphy and husband Greg of Lake Fork, TX; 19 grandchildren: Cynthia, Clinton, Chad, Celeste, Christy, Jennifer, Seth, Aaron, Kelly, Elizabeth, Holly, Austin, Leah, Dylan, Denver, Garrett, Ian, Ryan, Dylan; 27 great grandchildren: Samantha, Tyler, Travis, Clinton, Joshua, Cameron, Kinden, Elizabeth, Gerrime, Dustand, Aubrey, Evelyn, Lance, Lakin, Logan, Boston, Alyssa, Kai, Chloe, Danae, Eland, Bailey, Cheyenne, Maverick, Brianna, Samuel, Caroline and 5 great, great grandchildren: Kinsley, Brecken, Axton, Savannah, Cole.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Fr. Rene Perez celebrant. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhomecom for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019