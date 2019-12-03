Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Merryfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald LeRoy Merryfield


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald LeRoy Merryfield Obituary
Corsicana - Donald LeRoy Merryfield, passed away in his sleep peacefully during the night of November 29, 2019 at home.

Don was born the son of Vernon and Sylvia Merryfield in Wild Rose, Wisconsin on June 29, 1932. He was born a twin to his sister, Dona.

On July 26, 1952 he married the love of his life Geraldine Mozetic in Milwaukee, and moved to Lubbock in 1964. Don honorably served in U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea. Don and Gerry operated several businesses over the years until Gerry's passing in August of 1997. They were both members of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Don is survived by two sons, Larry and wife Jan of Ward, AK, and Dan and wife Kim of Arlington, TX; three daughters: Dona Townsend of Corsicana, TX, Linda Lorenz and husband Randy of Westphalia, TX, and Marcia Murphy and husband Greg of Lake Fork, TX; 19 grandchildren: Cynthia, Clinton, Chad, Celeste, Christy, Jennifer, Seth, Aaron, Kelly, Elizabeth, Holly, Austin, Leah, Dylan, Denver, Garrett, Ian, Ryan, Dylan; 27 great grandchildren: Samantha, Tyler, Travis, Clinton, Joshua, Cameron, Kinden, Elizabeth, Gerrime, Dustand, Aubrey, Evelyn, Lance, Lakin, Logan, Boston, Alyssa, Kai, Chloe, Danae, Eland, Bailey, Cheyenne, Maverick, Brianna, Samuel, Caroline and 5 great, great grandchildren: Kinsley, Brecken, Axton, Savannah, Cole.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Fr. Rene Perez celebrant. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhomecom for online tributes.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -