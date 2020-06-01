Lubbock- Donald Morris Tew was born on Dec. 18, 1934, but everybody who ever knew him called him "Donnie." He was born in Lubbock to Morris Eugene Tew and Mattie Patterson Tew who preceded him in death. He was the first--born grandson of his Grandmother Nora Lee Tew and was born on her birthday, so he was always special to her. Donnie also talked about his "Granny Pat", his maternal grandmother who would take him to the movies on Saturday afternoons. Granny Pat also took Donnie to church on Sundays especially the Sundays when there was gospel singing services. Donnie attended Lubbock public schools and joined the US Navy Feb 12, 1952. He served on the USS Iowa during the Korean War. He received an Honorable discharge Nov. 30, 1955. Donnie received the following medals and citations from his military service: National Defense Ribbon, Korean Medal, UN Service Medal, Navy Occupation Medal (E), and (ROK) Republic of Korea Service Award. Donnie was a member of the USS Iowa Veterans Association & The American Quarter Horse Association for several years. Donnie was married for 50 years to his loving wife, Mozella Ellis Tew. They loved to travel and spent many years in Ruidoso, NM, at their home on weekends. Donnie especially loved it when they traveled to the beach in Gulf Shores, AL, where he would walk the beach for hours. He liked going to Chips Sport Bar in the afternoon to visit with his friends and joke. Donnie was a fun person and we will all miss his laugh and sense of humor. Donnie was an honorable man whose integrity was first and foremost in everything he did. Donnie was bigger than life. Survivors include wife; Mozella Tew; sons: Donald Eugene Tew and wife, Jane Tew, of Lubbock, and James Gilmore, of Corpus Christi, TX.; daughters: Donna Tew, of Prescott Valley, AZ., and Alayna Chambers, of Grapevine, TX; brother-in-law: Kenny Ellis & wife, Beverly. 4 nephews & 1 niece, great nieces and nephews. & Mollie, the shihtzu. Donnie was the beloved "Papa" to Grandchildren: Lauren Tew Cline and Bront Cline, Tyson Tew Cooper and Derek Cooper, Nicholas Trevillian, Joshua Trevillian (Breanna), Catherine Chambers Crafte (Christopher), and Christopher Chambers...and great grandchildren: Miles Austin Cooper, Beau Ellis Cooper, Hallie Brooklyn Trevillian, & Crew Ryan Trevillian. Donnie loved his family, he helped Lauren and Tyson learn math by playing card games with them when they came to work with their Mother at the office. He helped them to love and be kind to animals as well. Donnie would make friends especially with children everywhere he went. Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Phillip Tew; and both of his sisters: Jeanne Tew Smith and Betty Rylee. He was preceded in death by the loving mother of his children (Gene & Donna), Bonnie Cummings Tew Grimmett. Donnie was a hard worker. He sold newspapers & shined shoes in downtown Lubbock as a kid, worked for a local drug store, worked with his Dad who was a plumber before joining the navy. Donnie founded Chaparral Motor Co. in early 1971; he founded Chips Sports Bar in 1984. Donnie raised and raced Quarter Horses since 1976. His mares produced many winners. Donnie's idea of a good time was either riding his tractor out at his Winning Ways Mare Farm; going to the horse races, or playing in a good poker game, walking the beach, or playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donnie was a good poker player. His weekly poker group will certainly be among those who miss him. He was loved, admired, and respected by many people. A friend said, "God has his hands full today."
Donnie's favorite charity was Meals on Wheels or Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue, 5109 82nd Street, PMB 199-Unit 7, Lubbock, TX 79424, but please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity. A visitation will be held from 4-5 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, June2 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.