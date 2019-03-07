Lubbock- Donald R. Rummel, Ph.D. passed away March 5, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 81 years at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Broadway Church of Christ. Graveside services will be held at the Wellington Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Don's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Donald R. Rummel was born on June 11, 1937 to Gilroy and Lola Holland Rummel in Wellington, TX. Donald married Ada Thomas Rummel on January 28, 1958 in Hereford, Texas.



Don was born on a dryland cotton farm in Collingsworth County. The love of the soil directed his career as a cotton insect researcher. Dr. Rummel was a world recognized authority on the cotton boll weevil, with numerous professional publications to his credit.



In preparation for his career Don attended Texas A&M University. Where he earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Entomology. While at A&M he was an active member of the Corp of Cadets, serving as First Sargent of his outfit A-AAA and on the Regimental staff.



After completion of his bachelor's degree he served in the United States Army, on an active duty assignment at Fort Bliss, in the classified message center during The Bay of Pigs.



Don was married to his high school sweetheart for 61 years, raising three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren with a third on the way.



Survivors include his wife, Ada Thomas Rummel; daughter, Lezlie Rummel Cuellar and husband Albert; daughter, Jamie Rummel, daughter, Leah Rummel Howard and husband, Preston; grandchild, Ashley (Gibson) Cuellar Gilmore, grandchild, Trent (Patricia) Rummel Cuellar, grandchild, Carlie Rummel Schoultz, Aubrey Rose Webb, Carl Brice Webb, IV; niece, Kathy Cox Allen and husband Stewart;, nephew, Fredrick Tony Cox and wife, Debbie; great-grandchildren, Guilherme "Gui" Mikulski Amaral, Logan Mikulski Cuellar; and Baby Gilmore.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gilroy Martin Rummel; mother, Lola Mabel Rummel; sister, Louise Cox; and brother-in-law, Fred Cox.



Anyone wishing to make a donation in the memory of Donald R. Rummel may direct the donation to The Children's Home Foundation of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2449, Lubbock, Texas 79408-2449; Rudder Endowed Scholarship Texas A&M Foundation Attention Glenn Pittsford 1.530 Memorial Student Center, 1256 TAMU, College Station, Texas, 77843-1256; or . Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019