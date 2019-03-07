Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Donald R. Rummel Ph.D.

Donald R. Rummel Ph.D. Obituary
Lubbock- Donald R. Rummel, Ph.D. passed away March 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 81 years at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Broadway Church of Christ. Graveside services will be held at the Wellington Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Don's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
