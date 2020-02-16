Home

Donald Tracy


1940 - 2020
Donald Tracy Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Donald Tracy, 79, of Lubbock will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Dawson County Cemetery with Chaplin Dave Drake officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home. Donald passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born March 2,1940 in Ohio. He served and retired as a Major in the United States Air Force. He married Wanda Addison November 2, 1968 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They were married 51 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at The Ohio State University. He loved movies, traveling and fishing. Donald is survived by his wife, Wanda Tracy of Lubbock; brother in laws, Troy Addison and Greg Addison and wife, Marie all of Lamesa; nephews and nieces, Shawna Taylor and husband, Jeff of Idalou, Jimmy Addison and wife, Cynde of Lamesa, Audra Molina and husband, Joe of Spur, Treg Addison of Helotes, Ty Addison of Lubbock, Sunny Blair and husband, Kyle of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Trey Addison and wife, Jamie of Lubbock, Jordan Addison and wife, Casey of Lamesa and Brent Beck and wife, Candi of Euless; and numerous great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father in law, Jim Addison; mother in law, Novalene Addison; and brother in law, Barry Addison. The family suggests memorials garysinisefoundation.org or a Veteran's . To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
