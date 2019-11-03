|
Ransom Canyon- Donald V. Briggs, 79, of Ransom Canyon, passed away October 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Friday November 8, 2019 at Ransom Canyon Fellowship Church. Arrangements are under the direction Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Don was born October 8, 1940 to Captain Henry L. and Virginia Vasser Briggs in Fulton, Kentucky. He graduated from Messick High School in 1958, and attended Memphis State University. He married Carolyn Ann Teal on October 22, 1960 in Memphis. Don joined the U. S. Air Force in May of 1959 and served until May of 1964. His rank was E3, and he served as a Firefighter. Don went to work for Rayovac in 1965 and later moved to Lubbock in 1966. He was recognized as the number 1 salesman in the Country in 1966. He spent 17 years with Rayovac and then went to work with Ralph E. Russell Co. out of Dallas, in the Automotive After Market Parts Business. He worked for them for 25 years retiring in December of 2018.
Don enjoyed his family, the Coast, golf, hunting, and his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Henry T. Briggs.
Don is survived by his wife, Ann of Ransom Canyon; his daughter, Monica Nowlin Briggs and husband, Wicker; a son, Donny and wife, Lesli Briggs all of Ransom Canyon; and three grandchildren, Berkly Nowlin, Amanda and Nicholas Briggs.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019