|
|
Lubbock- Donald W. Staggs, 82, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Lubbock. Donald was born on March 17, 1937 in Hale County, Texas to Orville Floyd Staggs and Evalyn Myrtle Evans Staggs. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army. He had worked as the Research Manager for Halfway Research Foundation and Funks Seed International in Lubbock. He had owned and operated Staggs Seed Sales and Don's Ag Service, Inc. in Lubbock. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Lubbock and had coached Little League Baseball with his children. He enjoyed square dancing, farming, tractors, bird hunting, and taking the family to Lake Brownwood for fishing and water skiing. He married Leah Rosalie Love on April 29, 1997 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Donald is survived by his wife, Rose Staggs of Lubbock, 4 children, Dusty and Sandy Staggs of Lubbock, Rodney and Tawana Staggs of New Braunfels, Tracy Don and Stephanie Staggs of Round Rock, and Leah Angela Staggs of Lubbock, brother, Ronald and Mary Staggs of Amarillo, daughter in law, Paige Staggs of Fort Worth, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and son, Trent Staggs. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a memorial service at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020