Donald Wayne Shortes
1939 - 2020
Ackerly- Donald Wayne Shortes of Ackerly died peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1939 in Graham, Texas to Vernon and Gladys Lovern Shortes.

The family moved to the Ackerly Community when Don was 2 years old where he lived there for 78 years. Don grew up farming with his father and brother and graduated from Ackerly High School in 1957. He graduated Howard College in Big Spring with an Associate in Business and then transitioned to Texas Tech in Lubbock and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor in Business Administration, Banking and Real Estate. After graduation, he worked as an accountant for R. H. Hollingsworth, CPA in Big Spring and later worked as Business Manager for Sands ISD in Ackerly for 13 years. Don then started to work for the U. S. Postal Service in Ackerly as a rural carrier (13 years as a substitute carrier, 16 years as a regular rural carrier). He developed a strong bond with his customers and the dogs along his mail route. He retired from a rural carrier and dedicated his time to full-time farming. He managed his farming operation together with his brother until his death.

Don was known to be a perfectionist in everything that he attempted especially with accounting, farming and family. He had a strong love for animals (especially dogs), family, home, the land and farming. Don is survived by his wife Glenda of Ackerly and one son Kelley of Lubbock; brother Dan Shortes and wife Lilly, nephew Russ Shortes of Round Rock, and niece Danae Shortes of Lubbock. Don is also survived by his wife's children; a daughter Gayla Hogg of Lamesa and a son Michael Simonton of Denver, grandchildren Stephen Smith of Whitney, TX, Sasha Smith and Shayla Hogg of Lubbock and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older sister, Barbara who died at 12 months due to illness.

Honorary pallbearers are Kelley Shortes, Michael Simonton, Stephen Smith and Brent Airhart. The family suggests memorials to a charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to recognize all the staff from Home Hospice of Big Spring, TX for their outstanding care and compassion provided to Don during this time.

Private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Dawson County Cemetery; face masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
Dawson County Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Branon Funeral Home
403 North Austin Avenue
Lamesa, TX 79331
806-872-8335
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
IT WAS A SAD DAY FOR ME HERE AT SOUTH PLAINS IMPLE. UPON FINDING OUT THAT MY GOOD FRIEND AND LONG TIME CUSTOMER HAD PASSED AWAY. I WANT TO WISH MY SINCEREST CONDOLENCES TO HIS WIFE AND HIS SON AND TO HIS FAMILIES TO DAN HIS BROTHER I VERY SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF YOUR DEAR BROTHER. DON AND DAN LIKE DAY AND NIGHT BUT TRULY SOME OF MY FAVORITE FARMERS TO WAIT ON ITS BEEN AN HONOR TO KNOW AND TO SERVE MY GOOD FRIEND DON. DON AS ALWAYS QUIET AND EASY GOING HE NEVER COMPLAINED ABOUT HIS PURCHASES ALWAYS GOOD NATURE AND WE COULD TALK ABOUT ANYTHING. ON THAT SUBJECT HE HAD BOUGHT HIS SON A FIREBIRD TRANS-AM SMOKEY BANDIT EDITION AFTER A MONTH KELLEY DECIDED TO PARK IT AND GET A PICKUP. I WOULD ALWAYS BRING IT TO DON'S ATTENTON TO SEE IF HE WOULD SELL THE FIREBIRD BUT NEVER SUCCEDED IT'S PROBABLY STILL PARKED IN THE BARN. I'M GONNA MISS MY DEAR FREIND BUT HE IS WITH OUR LORD IN HEAVEN NO MORE SUFFERING NO MORE PAIN. THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT AS THE YEARS PASS YOU BOND WITH THEM AND I CAN TRULY SAY DON AND I WERE CLOSE BUT YOU EARNED YOUR WING MY FRIEND AND NOW WE HAVE TO SET YOU FREE UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MY DEAR FRIEND. MAY OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST COMFORT YOUR FAMILY AND MAY YOU HAVE ETERNAL REST IN HEAVEN AMEN.
JOSE "Joe" Aguayo
Friend
October 13, 2020
Glenda, Kelly and Dan, there might be equal bookkeepers but none better. It was always nice to work with his records. Sometimes large but always perfectly balanced. Don was a good friend. Always checked on my son when he had cancer 40 years ago. Rest in Peace, Don
Dale Newberry
Friend
October 12, 2020
Kenneth and I were sad to heard of Don’s passing. He was a quiet gentleman.
Patty Schuelke
Friend
October 12, 2020
My family at Ackerly knew the Shortes family for many years.. sending a prayer for comfort for all of you in the days to come. Sincerely, Dorothy Baker Rogers
Dorothy Rogers
October 12, 2020
Farewell to a life long friend!
Roy Schuelke
Friend
