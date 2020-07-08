1/1
Donald Wayne "Donnie" Wilson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Donald Wayne Wilson, 65, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Donnie was born on September 15, 1954 in Eloy, Arizona. He was raised in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock Coronado High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Becky Lea Breshers on January 10, 1997 in Lubbock. He had worked in auto parts for Webb Auto Supply, T.R.W. Auto Warehouse, Federal Mogul Warehouse, and Barrett's Automotive, where he retired in January 2020. He was always helping his neighbors and friends by mowing their yards or repairing their vehicles. He was a faithful member of Church on the Rock in Lubbock. He loved spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren. He loved dancing in the kitchen with his grandkids, reading the Word of God, and sharing his homemade popcorn and sweet tea with family and friends.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Becky Wilson of Lubbock, 6 children, T.J. and Melissa Wilson of Crosbyton, Randy and Stephanie Wilson of Lubbock, Jeremiah and Stormie Wilson of Idalou, Rebecca Day and Lyndon Partain of Andrews, Joshua Day of Lubbock, and Crystal Riley of Lubbock, 1 brother, Gerald Wilson of Lubbock, and 10 grandchildren, Atreyu, Tristen, Kingston, Beckham, Saylor, Toby, Keenan, Kashtyn, Lydia, Luca, and one on the way! Donnie was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Church on the Rock South Campus, 10503 Slide Road, in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements were under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Church on the Rock, 10503 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas 79424.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved