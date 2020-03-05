|
LEVELLAND- Donna Faye Castleberry, 75, of Levelland passed from this life on March 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.
Donna was born August 27, 1944 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Tommy and Blossom Tinker. She attended Hardin Simmons University. She was employed for 21 years by Litton Industries in Lubbock, and was Vice President for Freedom in Jesus Ministries, Inc. in Levelland.
Donna was a certified ministry volunteer for TDCJ and the recipient of the Governor's selective volunteer award. She was a member of Transformation Church in Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donna is survived by her husband, Don Castleberry; 4 children and their spouses, Fred, Ricky, Kathy and Misty; 4 stepchildren and their spouses, Kevin, Donna, Chris and Lynne; brother, Tom Tinker; 17 grandchildren and step grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home, (806) 897-1111.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020