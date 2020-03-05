Home

Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 897-1111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Krestridge Funeral Home
505 Austin St
Levelland, TX 79336
DONNA FAYE (TINKER) CASTLEBERRY


1944 - 2020
DONNA FAYE (TINKER) CASTLEBERRY Obituary
LEVELLAND- Donna Faye Castleberry, 75, of Levelland passed from this life on March 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.

Donna was born August 27, 1944 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Tommy and Blossom Tinker. She attended Hardin Simmons University. She was employed for 21 years by Litton Industries in Lubbock, and was Vice President for Freedom in Jesus Ministries, Inc. in Levelland.

Donna was a certified ministry volunteer for TDCJ and the recipient of the Governor's selective volunteer award. She was a member of Transformation Church in Lubbock.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna is survived by her husband, Don Castleberry; 4 children and their spouses, Fred, Ricky, Kathy and Misty; 4 stepchildren and their spouses, Kevin, Donna, Chris and Lynne; brother, Tom Tinker; 17 grandchildren and step grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home, (806) 897-1111.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
