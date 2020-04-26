|
Littlefield- Donna Hartline, 66, of Littlefield passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held.
Donna was born on October 29, 1953 to Loyd and Joyce Lowery of Earth, TX. She was raised in Earth and graduated in 1972. She married James Hartline on April 28, 1973. Together they had three children and raised their family in Littlefield.
She is preceded in death by her father Loyd, her mother Joyce, and two sisters Debra and Sharla.
Donna is survived by her husband James Hartline, her daughter Shawna Jansen and husband Philip with their children Ava and Brynn, her son Toby Hartline and wife Ashley with their children Haley and Hope, and her daughter Steffani Cantwell and husband Andrew.
Donna was raised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was an ardent Bible reader. She very much enjoyed sharing her faith with others.
Donna helped her husband in his construction company for many years drawing up plans and decorating. She loved playing the piano and she had an extensive miniature collection, for which she received an award and article written about her in a miniature publication.
Donna was called "Gammy" by her four granddaughters who adored her. She loved spending time with them playing card games, cooking, and making miniatures.
The family wishes to thank all who have extended comfort and support.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020