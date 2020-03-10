|
Lubbock- Services for Donna Kaye White of Lubbock will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Meadow Church of Christ with Bob Dupont and Les Wilks officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors Tuesday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Donna passed away March 7, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
She was born July 18, 1936 in Tulia, Texas to Warren and Alma Orr. Donna married the love of her life Robert White on Dec. 26, 1950, in Lovington, N.M. Donna and Robert farmed in the Meadow community for most of their married life. Donna was a member of the Meadow Church of Christ. She was a stay at home mom where she enjoyed taking care of her children. Donna was a great care giver to all, and loved large family gatherings. Her laugh was infectious, and she always had a smile on her face. Even in death she had a kind spirit. She was an avid reader, honest as the day is long, and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren beyond measure. She will be sorely missed, but oh, what a sweet legacy she leaves behind. We celebrate her life, her memory, and her day of graduation into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father with a smile on our face.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert White, parents, Warren and Alma Orr, and brother, Al Orr.
Donna is survived by a son, James White of Houston; two daughters, Beth Ann Wilks and husband Les of Lubbock, and Leslie Hutchinson and husband Billy of Paducah; six grandchildren, Malinda Ennis and husband Joe, Lauren Powell and husband Matthew, Sagan and Brooke Wilks; Haley and Tate Hutchinson; five great grandchildren, Avery, Emily, and Olivia Ennis; Eolyn and Aldaron Powell; Sister Cherie McCowen Peterson, and brother George "Bud" Warren Orr.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Lubbock Children's Home, TexasBoys Ranch, or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020