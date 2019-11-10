|
Lubbock- Donna King Armstrong 77, of Lubbock, Texas passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Donna Manon King was born in Lubbock on February 19, 1942, to Don and Oleta King. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Tech University in 1963, where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. While at Tech, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Armstrong, and worked hard to graduate in three years so they could begin their devoted and loving marriage of 56 years.
Of her many civic and charitable works, she was most proud of chairing the city's first Susan B. Komen Race for the Cure in 1995, The Lubbock Arts Festival in 1993, and being selected for the YWCA Women of Excellence Award in 1990. She served her community on several boards and committees and loved being on the Lubbock Country Club Board of Directors and in the Junior League of Lubbock. She was a member of First Christian Church for 46 years and enjoyed bible study at her home church and at other venues in Lubbock.
Donna was a wonderful cook and thoughtful hostess who insisted that everything be perfect for her guests. She adored travel and exploring beautiful places, appreciating the art, architecture and culture. Her gentle and poised manner made her clever sense of humor surprising and even more delightful. She was a woman of impeccable style and grace who treasured her family and friends above all else.
Family members and loved ones left to cherish her memory include her husband and her children Kathy Armstrong and Chris Armstrong, of Lubbock. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Richard King.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church of Lubbock on Monday November 11 at 1:00pm with Rev. Paul Carpenter officiating.
The family suggests memorials be made to Texas Boys Ranch of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019