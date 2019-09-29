Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Singleton


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Singleton Obituary
Lubbock- Donna Singleton passed away peacefully in Lubbock, Texas, surrounded by her family on September 26th, at 9:30 a.m. at 57 years old. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 57 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for her family read and to view Donna's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Donna Singleton was born on March 18, 1962, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Clebert and Peggy Kirker Johnson Donna married Danny Singleton on December 2, 1978, in Lovington, New Mexico. She received her nursing degree from Methodist School of Nursing in 1996. Caring for people was her passion. On December 2, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Danny. They raised three daughters, Chasity, Laura, and Candice that she devoted her life to. She had eleven grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back. Her family was her sunshine. Her days were spent at softball and football games, and school events with her family. Hobbies were bingo with her grandchildren and Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Roy Singleton; their daughter, Chasity Behpour and Alvin Altura; Laura Carroway and husband, Keith; and Candice Robertson; grandchildren, Tanner Behpour, Nathan Behpour, Alexandra Altura, Addison Altura, Jace Carroway, Joshua Carroway, Jaxon Carroway, Jansyn Robertson, Allison Saunders, Kaitlyn Saunders, Landon Saunders; sister, Jerri Dolloff, and brother, Craig Johnson; and her two cats, Stanley and Missy Moo Moo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clebert and Peggy Johnson.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now