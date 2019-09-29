|
Lubbock- Donna Singleton passed away peacefully in Lubbock, Texas, surrounded by her family on September 26th, at 9:30 a.m. at 57 years old. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 57 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for her family read and to view Donna's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Donna Singleton was born on March 18, 1962, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Clebert and Peggy Kirker Johnson Donna married Danny Singleton on December 2, 1978, in Lovington, New Mexico. She received her nursing degree from Methodist School of Nursing in 1996. Caring for people was her passion. On December 2, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Danny. They raised three daughters, Chasity, Laura, and Candice that she devoted her life to. She had eleven grandchildren, whom she loved to the moon and back. Her family was her sunshine. Her days were spent at softball and football games, and school events with her family. Hobbies were bingo with her grandchildren and Christmas was her favorite time of the year.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Roy Singleton; their daughter, Chasity Behpour and Alvin Altura; Laura Carroway and husband, Keith; and Candice Robertson; grandchildren, Tanner Behpour, Nathan Behpour, Alexandra Altura, Addison Altura, Jace Carroway, Joshua Carroway, Jaxon Carroway, Jansyn Robertson, Allison Saunders, Kaitlyn Saunders, Landon Saunders; sister, Jerri Dolloff, and brother, Craig Johnson; and her two cats, Stanley and Missy Moo Moo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clebert and Peggy Johnson.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019