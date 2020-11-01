Ramona, CA- Donna Sue Burch passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at her home in Ramona, California, at age 78, from complications of Parkinson's disease. She has been a resident of Ramona since March, 1976. Donna was born to Alton McDonald and Mable Leslie (Maggard) Richardson in Chickasha, Oklahoma on September 3, 1941. The following year the family moved to Hale Center, Texas for a short stay before moving on to Lorenzo, Texas where Donna first attended school while her father worked as a cotton farmer and Real Estate agent and her mother as a school teacher. Donna graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock in 1960 and immediately started her college education at Texas Tech. In June,1960 Donna was introduced by a friend, to the person who became the love of her life, Richard Burch, at the Tech Student Union Building. They dated for 3 years before marrying in August, 1963 and lived happily together for 57 years. Shortly after marriage Donna graduated with her BBA Degree in Retailing in January, 1964 and started work to help Richard finish his education.
During her lifetime, Donna was a homemaker, a very loving spouse and worked at a variety of jobs starting with her early days in San Diego as a young Navy wife working for temporary employment agencies to Copley Press and Berryman & Hennigar to her last position as a retail clerk at Sun Valley Florist in Ramona. Donna belonged to several Miniature House groups over the years and thoroughly enjoyed making and assembling small scale houses and room boxes, complete with furniture and accessories. She last worked, with the help of beloved friends, on 1/48" scale houses and furnishings until her failing eyesight, dizziness and tremors overcame her abilities to continue. She truly cherished the many close friendships she formed over the years at different workplaces and in the world of miniatures. Donna was also an avid collector of Turquoise jewelry and enjoyed, immensely, reading about and travelling to the Gallup New Mexico, Quartzite and Tucson, Arizona areas to look at all different kinds of turquoise. Another favorite pass time was to sit near the beach and watch and listen to the surf.
Donna loved the lord and put her faith in him. During her battle with Parkinson's disease she used the lord to find her strength and fought bravely.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Trula Maude Richardson. Her survivors include her loving husband, Richard, seven cousins Daphne (Jackson) Ashburn, Teresa (Spence) Spencer, Melissa (Harvey) Turnbow, Sharon (Phil) Featherston, Alan (Kathy) Davis, Arden (Sandra) Davis and Cynthia Tooley all living in the Texas or New Mexico areas. Sister-in-law Brenda Burch of Inola, Oklahoma, Sister-in-law Carol (Glenn) Wonderley of Broken Arrow, and brother-in-law Dennis Burch of Tulsa.
