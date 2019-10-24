Home

Donneill Lewis "Happy" Johnson Sr.


1981 - 2019
Donneill Lewis "Happy" Johnson Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- 38, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1981 to J. C. Johnson and Carolyn Robinson. Donnell leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Ashley Johnson; mother, Carolyn Robinson; grandparents, Maudie Smith and James Sykes; one daughter Eviaha Johnson; two sons, Dontrell Johnson and Donneill Johnson, Jr.; three sisters, Tashanda (Zuberi) Thomas, LaToya (Trey) Adams, and Latrice Bibbs; one brother, Brodrick Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith First House of Hope. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
