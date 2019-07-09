|
Ropesville- Donnie Willora Allen, 84, of Ropesville, TX was born December 31, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas to the late JR & Ocie (Beeman) Smith. She was a longtime bookkeeper. Donnie enjoyed sewing, canning, singing at church & especially singing with her family, and being with her family. She was a member of Ropesville Church of the Nazarene for about 70 years.
Donnie went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memories are her 2 sons: Joe Allen, Terry Allen and wife Lydia; grandson: Michael Compton and his wife Patricia, granddaughter Michele Conard and husband Michael; great grandsons: Tyler Harris, Dylan Conard, and great granddaughter: Kylee Conard; brothers: John Smith & wife Patsy, Gerald Smith & wife Sandra; and a sister: Martha Vaughn & husband Bob McDonald.
Services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday July 10th at the Church of the Nazarene in Ropesville with Pastor John Donnerberg officiating. Burial will follow at the Ropesville Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019