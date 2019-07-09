Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
(806) 866-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie Willora Allen


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Willora Allen Obituary
Ropesville- Donnie Willora Allen, 84, of Ropesville, TX was born December 31, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas to the late JR & Ocie (Beeman) Smith. She was a longtime bookkeeper. Donnie enjoyed sewing, canning, singing at church & especially singing with her family, and being with her family. She was a member of Ropesville Church of the Nazarene for about 70 years.

Donnie went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memories are her 2 sons: Joe Allen, Terry Allen and wife Lydia; grandson: Michael Compton and his wife Patricia, granddaughter Michele Conard and husband Michael; great grandsons: Tyler Harris, Dylan Conard, and great granddaughter: Kylee Conard; brothers: John Smith & wife Patsy, Gerald Smith & wife Sandra; and a sister: Martha Vaughn & husband Bob McDonald.

Services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday July 10th at the Church of the Nazarene in Ropesville with Pastor John Donnerberg officiating. Burial will follow at the Ropesville Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now