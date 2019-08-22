|
|
Denver City- Funeral services for Donnie Wren Parker, age 62 of Denver City, Texas will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Ricky Mitchell officiating and Pastor John McClean assisting. Burial will follow at Denver City Memorial Park. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel of Denver City in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Denver City Fire Dept, United Fund of Denver City, and the YCH Foundation.
Mr. Parker was born February 25, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Eula Nadine (Dixon) and H.O. Parker, Jr. He married Marsha Suzanne Kidd in Denver City January 24, 1975. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and worked as a master electrician. Donnie started working for Denver City Fire Department in 1975 and retired in 2000.He also was an electrician and part owner of Electric Motor Repair until he retired in 1997. He was involved in Cub and Boy Scouts; he was also a coin collector and an avid lottery player. Donnie was a motorcycle enthusiast and proudly rode a Harley. In his spare time he enjoyed scuba diving; he had always wanted to go to Australia to swim in the barrier reef and with the sharks. He loved his grandchildren dearly and they all called him "D-Pa."
Donnie Parker passed away at his home in Denver City, Texas August 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by one brother, Terry Lynn Parker. He is survived by his wife Suzie Parker of Denver City, Texas; two sons, Joey Parker of Austin, Texas and Joshua Parker and wife Shannon of Denver City; one daughter, Becca Floyd of Denver City; one brother, Rodney Parker and wife Davela of Denver City; one sister, L'Dena Mitchell and husband Ricky of Caldwell, Texas; one sister-in-law, Stephanie Parker of Denver City; and four grandchildren, Ashton Floyd, Aniston Floyd, Morgan Parker, and Collin Parker.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019