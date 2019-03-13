|
Lubbock- Dora Castro 88, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Lubbock. Services for Mrs. Castro will be 10:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Maranatha Church in Lubbock with Pastor Elias Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Calvillo Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:00 am.
Dora was born February 6, 1931 in Floresville to Genovevo & Virginia Almendarez. She married Isidro G Castro on August 22, 1951 in Lubbock and was a home maker. She enjoyed dancing, working on puzzles, cross word puzzles and shopping. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by six sons, Isidro Castro, Felix Castro, Rudy Castro, Danny Castro, Johnny Joe Castro, Dorie Castro; two daughters, Geneva Corona, Judy Jaso; two sisters, Maria Vega, Virginia Vega; twenty one grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; one grandchild, Mark Castro; one great grandchild, Mark J. Castro; three sisters, Elisa Castro, Irene Gonzalez, Antonia Vega.
The family would like to give special thanks to LaShunda Evans and Qunesha Griffin at Cuidado Casero Hospice and Dena Enriquez at Girling Community Care for their love and care of Dora.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019