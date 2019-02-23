|
Levelland- Dora Elizabeth Goheen of Levelland, Texas, passed from this life of natural causes on February 21, 2019. Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her brothers James, Joe and Paul. She is survived by daughters Beth Osburn (Richard) and Jane James (Ron), as well as her sister Bill Turner, grandchildren Sarah Osburn, Melissa Osburn, Jessica Wright, Frank James, and Stacy Galvan, and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at the cemetery in Abernathy, Texas. Fellowship will follow at the Abernathy church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home at Portales.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
