|
|
Anton- Ms. Dora Garcia, age 70, of Anton, took her first heavenly breath to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:24AM with family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Anton. Interment will follow at Anton Cemetery. Arrangements under the personal care of Hammons Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 7:00PM, Friday evening, at Hammons Funeral Home.
Dora was born on January 22, 1949 in Raymondville, Texas to Jose Guadalupe Garcia and Maria (Cantu) Garcia. She loved to have family over, especially her nieces and nephews, whom she doted on by spoiling them. Her favorite past times were sewing, writing and reading. She won many awards at the South Plains Fair for her beautiful quilts. Best of all she loved to go by Sonic and pick up a diet cherry limeade
She was a faithful member of St. Anthony's; where she volunteered many hours as a CC teacher and did many administrative tasks.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Jose & Maria Garcia.
She is survived by her brothers; Johnny Ray Garcia and wife Lorelei of Kansas, Pete Garcia and wife Gwen of Kansas, and Joey Garcia and wife Romelia of Canyon; her sisters; Beatrice Cantu and husband John of Keller, Orie McDonald and husband Israel of Anton and Marilyn Carrillo and her husband Rick, who has passed, of Anton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.hammonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019