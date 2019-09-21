Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Dora Mae Warfel

Dora Mae Warfel Obituary
Lubbock- Dora Mae Warfel was born in Bunker, Missouri June 26, 1936. She entered Heavens gates on September 15, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 and a half years Myron Warfel.

She was a loving wife, mother and Nanny who devoted her entire life to caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, William of Pottsboro, Texas, Doris Gordon and son Ryan and his daughters, Hope and Hadley; Amber Flores and daughters Rylan, Alexis and Addyson; Autumn and her children, Bradley Warfel, Devin and Ariana Hartfield and Son Wade and his son Zackery and granddaughter Ava, Mary and Brian all of Lubbock. Also left to cherish her memory are her sister, Geraldine and brother Charles both of Salem, Missouri.

A special thank you to Michael and all of hospice of Lubbock Nursing staff as well as the nurses and staff at Lakeside Rehabilitation for the care and compassion of our mother and our family.

Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
