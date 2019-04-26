|
Muleshoe, Texas- Graveside Service for Doris Elaine Richardson, age 83, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 9:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morton Memorial Cemetery with Joey Pierce of Levelland, Texas officiating. Doris died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Muleshoe. She was born December 13, 1935 in Morton, Texas to Ewell and Ette (Martin) Hanna.
Doris was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Morton. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronnie Richardson; one daughter, Konnie Simpson; three sisters, Pearly Dee Kiker, Bonnie Heath and Joyce McGee; and three brothers, Buddy Hanna, Royce Hanna and H.L. Hanna.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Belinda Steinbock and her husband, Charleson of Muleshoe, Texas; her son-in-law, Dan Simpson of Maple, Texas; her sister, Betty Jean Neugebauer of Littlefield, Texas; six grandchildren, Rhett Richardson and his wife, Kelsi; Ryan Richardson and his wife, Kayla, Cheyenne Richardson, Montana Singer and her husband, Michael, Brock Steinbock and Mariah Steinbock; five great-grandchildren, Rafe Richardson, Masyn Richardson, Merritt Richardson, Rockland Richardson and Jace Singer; and her extended family-her caregivers, Bonnie Blake, Deborah Rivas, Ruthie Grisby and Annie Holland.
The family suggests memorials be sent to , 8008 Slide Road, Suite 12A, Lubbock, Texas, 79424. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019