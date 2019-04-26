|
Lubbock- Doris Elaine Swinney, 71 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born December 2, 1947 to Andrew Jefferson and Eula Catherine Swinney in Big Spring, Texas. She grew up in Portales for many years and graduated from Odessa Permian High School. She worked for many years as a secretary at the Lubbock State School and also in customer service at AT&T before her retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tracy Netherton and husband Joe of Lubbock; her son, Eric Mount and wife Stephanie of Lorenzo; her brother Gorman Ray Swinney and wife Janice of Las Cruces, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Avery Nicole Mount, Adrea Taylor Mount, Justin Kevin Netherton, Jessica Elaine Munguia; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Cole Munguia and Elaine Gloria Munguia.
She is preceded in death by her parents: her oldest grandchild Jessica Aryn Mount; and four brothers, James Howard, Donald Jefferson, Joe Thomas, and Eddie Van Swinney.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Home Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019