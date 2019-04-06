Home

Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
312 12Th St
Seagraves, TX 79359
(806) 387-3838
Doris "Madge" Ely


1931 - 2019 Obituary
Doris "Madge" Ely Obituary
Dublin- Doris Madalene "Madge" Ely, 87, passed away in Dublin, Texas, on April 2, 2019. She was born in Terry County, Texas, on October 3, 1931 to Robert Roy Smith and Flossie Vivian (Lyles) Smith. She retired as a bookkeeper for Loop Co-Op Gin.

She was married to James Ely, on May 25, 1957, in the community of Ashmore, Texas. Together they raised two children. He preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Dwight Smith.

She is survived by:

Her daughters and son-in-law -

Jamie Ely of Dublin, Texas

Kim & Russell Beamsley of Stephenville, Texas

Her sister-in-law -

Billie Smith of Loop, Texas

Her grandchildren -

Robert Alan Neighbors, Jennifer Meagan Gamez & husband Santos, Kelci Lauren Ely & husband Neal, Kamaryn Shaye Beamsley, Dylan James Beamsley, & Justin Laurence Beamsley

Her great-grandchildren -

Aurora Rayne Ely, Joshua Daniel Neighbors, & Luke Andrew Gamez

And several other relatives who will miss her.

Memorials may be made to March of Dimes, in honor of Luke Gamez.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April the 6th, in Loop, Texas.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5th from 6-8 p.m. at Ratliff Funeral Home in Seagraves, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
