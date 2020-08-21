Lubbock- The family of Doris J. Attebury will celebrate her life of 79 years at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. She passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for sixty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Doris J. (Crisp) Attebury was born on March 7, 1941, to Charles and Vinnie Crisp in Coleman, Oklahoma.
Doris graduated Valedictorian of Smyer High School in 1959 and from Wayland Baptist University in 1962. She was the proud owner of Fabric Mart in Clovis, New Mexico, in the 1970s, where she began to sharpen her exquisite networking skills and established life-long relationships while simultaneously raising a family of 3 with her first husband, Dwayne Young. Doris married Edward Attebury in November 1981, in Shallowater, Texas. She began her career as a real estate agent with Century 21 in 1981 and has worked as a realtor in Lubbock ever since, collecting many accolades throughout her life for her services in the community. Her crowning achievement was the 2001 Good Neighbor Award from the National Association of Realtors for her East Lubbock Special Angels (ELSA) project that she started in 1999. She was also a recognized member of American Business Woman, through whom she facilitated decades of fundraisers for local literacy programs and other non-profits across the city of Lubbock.
Survivors include her mother, Vinnie Elizabeth Crisp; two daughters, Dea Young-Smith and husband, Eric; and Holly Daggers; two grandchildren, China Young and Morgan Smith; siblings, Leon Crisp and wife, Rita; Patsy Isenburg; Jennifer Noblett and husband, Al; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and additional "grands" she adopted along the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Crisp; her sister Karen Crisp; her brother, Melton Crisp; her son, David Young; her first husband, Dwayne Young; and her second husband, Edward Attebury.
The family of Doris J. Attebury has designated the following organizations for memorial contributions donated in her memory: Literacy Lubbock; 1306 9th St, Lubbock, Tx 79401; literacylubbock.org
; Lubbock Community Theatre; 4232 Boston, Ave, Lubbock, Tx 70413; lubbockcommunitytheatre.org
; Children and Adults Theatrical Studio (CATS) Playhouse; 2257 34th St, Lubbock, Tx 79411; catsplayhouse.com
