Lubbock- Doris Jean Barker Dean went home to Jesus on May 11, 2019. Graveside services are scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Indian Gap Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas.



Doris Jean was born on August 20, 1924 to Olen K. and Nancy E. Barker in Indian Gap, Texas. Doris married Coy Dean on February 12, 1949, in Abilene, Texas. She is a member at Second Baptist Church and was a member of the Caprock ABC Club for many years. She had a great love for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new things. Doris was very social and fun loving. She and Coy were fantastic ballroom dancers and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.



Survivors include her son, Ellis Dean, and wife, Cindy; Curtis Dean and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Jake Dean and wife, Malory; Jessica Box and husband, Robert; Maci and Amie Dean.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Coy William Dean; and a sister, Edith Wright.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Doris Jean Dean would appreciate contributions given to the Indian Gap Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 133, Hamilton, Texas 76531, in her memory.