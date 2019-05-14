Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jean (Barker) Dean


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Jean (Barker) Dean Obituary
Lubbock- Doris Jean Barker Dean went home to Jesus on May 11, 2019. Graveside services are scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Indian Gap Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mrs. Dean 's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Doris Jean was born on August 20, 1924 to Olen K. and Nancy E. Barker in Indian Gap, Texas. Doris married Coy Dean on February 12, 1949, in Abilene, Texas. She is a member at Second Baptist Church and was a member of the Caprock ABC Club for many years. She had a great love for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and seeing new things. Doris was very social and fun loving. She and Coy were fantastic ballroom dancers and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.

Survivors include her son, Ellis Dean, and wife, Cindy; Curtis Dean and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Jake Dean and wife, Malory; Jessica Box and husband, Robert; Maci and Amie Dean.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Coy William Dean; and a sister, Edith Wright.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Doris Jean Dean would appreciate contributions given to the Indian Gap Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 133, Hamilton, Texas 76531, in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now