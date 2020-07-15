1/1
Doris Joy (Davis) Bates
Lubbock- Doris and her twin brother, Johnny, were born in Lubbock in a small house near the grain elevator on the north side of town on August 24, 1936. They graduated from Lubbock High School in 1954 and went to Texas Tech University where Doris met John Bates at a bonfire. Doris and John were married in 1957, and once John graduated in 1959, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lt. Doris was active in the Army Wives Club while John served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. During John's service, Doris lived in Abilene, and graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 1969. She taught across the United States on U.S. Army bases where they were stationed. John preceded her in death in August 2016. Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved and supported Texas Tech, and was an avid Red Raider. Doris truly loved traveling, meeting people, making friends from all walks of life and never met a stranger. Doris was very active with her family, her church and community. Her contagious smile will be greatly missed. Doris is survived by her daughters, Karen Barber and grandchildren Jane and Spencer in Littleton, Colorado and Steffani S. Weinshank (Josh) and grandchildren Winter Joy and Waverly Erin of Ridgefield, CT. Per her wishes, no services are planned at this time. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado where John is buried. A private memorial will be held there. In the last days of her life, Doris was surrounded by her daughters, her son in law and two grandchildren and cared for lovingly by the nonprofit Hospice of Lubbock. In lieu of flowers to carry on Doris's legacy and celebrate her life, the family has designated a memorial with the Hospice of Lubbock where donations may be made in her name: https://www.covenanthealth.org/hospice-of-lubbock/donate/. or to Hospice of Lubbock, C/O Covenant Foundation 3702 21st Street, Lubbock Texas 79410.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
