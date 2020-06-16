LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Doris Musick, 66, of Lubbock, TX will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Sanders Funeral Home.She passed away June 14, 2020. Doris was born December 5, 1953 in Lubbock, TX to Marlo and Gertrude Davis. She graduated from Estacado High School in 1972 and from Texas Tech University in 1988. Doris worked for Texas Tech University Financial Services, retiring in 2019. She married Donald Musick on November 21, 2012.Loved ones include husband Donald Musick, son Brian Roye, and brother Denver Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Joel and Carl Davis.Doris was a loving wife and mother; an accountant by trade, but a botanist through life.She was a warm, sunny, and gentle soul. Wherever she went she would enliven the place... Plants and flowers, wind chimes, gifts of food for the local wildlife. She enjoyed walking around gardens and nurseries and loved to bring home new things to grow.She liked to bring things home and certainly liked a good bargain, but haggling was not in her wheelhouse. One of my fondest memories is from when she was scouring the locale for a nice china cabinet. She came across the deal of a lifetime when an older couple was selling the perfect one for $25. She gave them $150 instead.She saw more value and life in people and things than the rest of us.