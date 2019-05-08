|
|
Lubbock- 63, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Doris was born to Willie Pierson and Bessie McGuire on April 5, 1956. She worked for Walmart and was a foster parent for the Bear Foundation. She graduated from Dunbar High School. Doris leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Travis Phillips; five sons, Reggie Pierson, Keevin Pierson, Damion Mills, Marvin Blackwell, and Cory Blackwell; two sisters, Georgia Howard and Emma Edwards; one brother, L.J. McGuire; fifteen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019