Lubbock- Doris Ragsdale Kochanek, loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 during her 94th year.
The family will celebrate her life at 2 pm Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the City of Lubbock stay at home order, no other guests will be allowed to attend. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon, and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy. A memorial celebration in her honor will be held at a later date.
A native of Lamesa, Doris was born March 30, 1926, the daughter of William Gus and Willie Mai Ragsdale. She graduated Lamesa High School in 1943, then attended Texas Technological College, graduating with a BA in Education in 1946. While at Tech, she played in the marching and jazz bands and was the first national president of Tau Beta Sigma band sorority.
Education was her lifelong passion. She taught music in Roswell, New Mexico before going to Germany to teach for the Department of Defense. It was there that she met Major Zygmunt "Zyg" Karzimierz Kochanek and they married in Lamesa on August 11, 1953. Zyg was career Army Air Corp/U.S. Air Force and his deployments took them to many postings. Their only child, Kim, was born while Zyg was stationed overseas. Following Zyg's death in 1966, Doris earned a library certification at Baylor University and an MA in Early Childhood Education at Texas Women's University. The family moved to Lubbock in 1971 where she served as a consultant at the Region 17 Education Service Center in Lubbock for 15 years. She also served as principal at VZ Rogers Elementary school in Lamesa ISD before completing her career at Levelland ISD.
Doris was never idle. She traveled extensively throughout her life and upon retirement, became an avid bridge player, involved in several groups centered around the Lubbock Women's Club. She cherished her friendships made at work, through bridge, Raider Ranch, and Lubbock's First Christian Church and the Upper Room Sunday school class.
In addition to her daughter and her husband, Kim Kochanek Klotzman and Jeff of Lubbock, Doris is survived by her grandsons, Zachary Nathan Klotzman and his wife Jennifer of New Orleans, and Ian Wesley Klotzman and his wife Tamara of Lubbock, and several nieces and cousins.
Doris asked in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/donate-info/ or the at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020