Midland- Doris Biggs Wright, 96, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at Manor Park in Midland. She was married to Judge Robert C. Wright for 50 years until his death in 1995. They enjoyed living and raising a family in Lubbock. After retirement, they moved to Horseshoe Bay and loved life on the lake.
Doris was always athletic, but her favorite sport was golf. She was the Lubbock City Champ and Hillcrest Country Club Champ for several years and then went on to claim many championships in Horseshoe Bay. She always said "be a good sport, not just in sports, but in life".
Doris is survived by her sons, Bill Wright and wife, Alice, their daughter Christina Wright Hogan of Robson Ranch, Denton and Mark Wright and Vanessa of Lubbock. She has five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at the lake. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Doris Wright Memorial Fund for Women's Golf at https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000436
A special thank you goes to the sweethearts at Manor Park in Midland and Hospice of Midland.
